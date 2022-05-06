Bombay HC dismisses plea challenging reintroduction of multi-member ward system for all municipal councils and corporations

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed two petitions challenging state government decision which reintroduced a multi-member ward system for all municipal councils and corporations barring Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, instead of the existing single-member ward system.

A division bench of Justice Amjad Sayed and Abhay Ahuja dismissed the two petitions filed by Pune based NGO, Parivartan Trust, and former corporator of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Maruti Bhapkar. The pleas had challenged the decision stating that it was “politically motivated” and “creates discrimination between voters from Mumbai and other parts of the state.”

In October last year, the government had passed a circular declaring that there will be a three-member ward system in municipal corporations and a two-member ward system in municipal councils.

This means that the municipal seats will be demarcated together to create a three-member and two-member ward system in corporations and councils respectively. However, there will be no change in the number of wards or corporators. The wards will be bunched together only for the purpose of the election.

The plea had further contended that electing multiple corporators from every ward “disturbs good governance.”

The plea contended that the ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, by coming together, will be able to field candidates in each electoral ward. The plea had further contended that only under the garb of collective representation, the present government aims to get political mileage. It further questioned that if the multi-member wards are so effective then why does the government not apply the same to the BMC as well.

However, the state government and the State Election Commission opposed the plea claiming that the same was not maintainable.

A detailed verdict will be made available later.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:59 PM IST