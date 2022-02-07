Bombay HC asks Aurangabad civic body to take prompt action against illegal hoardings

The Bombay High Court bench at Aurangabad last week ordered the city civic corporation to ensure that no illegal hoardings are put up anywhere in the city. The HC has further ordered the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to file an affidavit spelling out the action it has taken against such illegal hoardings till now.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Gangapurwalla and Shivkumar Dige was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Omprakash Varma in 2019 through advocate Pradnya Talekar.

The PIL highlighted that the large scale illegal hoardings are erected across the city and the Corporation is not taking any action against such illegal hoardings upon the influence of political leaders. It argued that there is total non-feasance on the part of the authorities.

Advocate S S Tope representing the AMC submitted that the civic body has taken actions against illegal hoardings. "Fines have been imposed and action is continuing one. Some of the hoardings are erected with due

permissions," Tope submitted.

The bench noted that the last affidavit filed by the civic body was in March 2020, which was around two years.

"We direct the Municipal Corporation to place on record (i) the number of hoardings for which permits have been granted by the civic body and purpose of the said hoardings for which the permission has been granted," the judges said, adding, "The affidavit must also spell out actions taken against illegal hoardings; whether illegal hoardings are completely removed or are still on the public properties and purported action on the part of the Corporation."The bench further said that the civic body must be diligent to the extent that in the first place illegal hoardings shouldn't be allowed to be erected and prompt action against such illegal hoardings is resorted to if erected. The bench has accordingly given time to the AMC to file an affidavit till February 24.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 06:02 AM IST