Bhopal: Submit report on Remdesivir theft case, Court to Koh-e-Fiza police station

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court here on Monday asked Koh-e-Fiza police station incharge to place status report on Remdesivi injection theft cases reported in April 2021. MLA Arif Masood had filed petition in court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Rohit Srivastava. The court asked police to submit the report in connection with the case.

As many as 865 injections of Remdesivir drug, which was in high demand for treating Covid patients, were found stolen from stock of government-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on June 21, 2021.

A case was registered with Koh-e-FIza police station under Sections 457 (house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in any building) of IPC. Shortage of Remdesivir injections was reported from various parts of Madhya Pradesh, which were battling a surge in Covid cases.

Masood had filed petition in High Court for action against people involved in theft. No one was arrested in the case. Petitioner had alleged that under pressure of influential people, police did not take action against any one.

Advocate Yahwar Khan, who appeared on behalf of MLA Arif Masood, said, 'Hamidia Hospital record register shows name of influential people of government who had links with hospital administration. Influential people were allotted injection in bulk. Police had seized record register and if it is submitted, name of such influential people will come to light.'

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 01:10 AM IST