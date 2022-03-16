Bhima-Koregaon Violence: Consider Anand Teltumbde's genuine health issues, let him take a flight not train, HC tells state

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the Maharashtra government to consider the "genuine health issues" of academician Anand Teltumbde, the prime accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case. The HC has asked the state to allow Teltumbde to travel via a flight to Chandrapur to meet his aged mother.

This comes after a bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Govind Sanap was informed that despite being allowed by the HC, Teltumbde has refused to meet his aged mother in Chandrapur.

Notably, earlier this month, the bench headed by Justice Shukre had asked the state to allow Teltumbde to meet his mother at his native place. He was allowed to meet his mother for two days.

This was after the academician had filed a plea with this request stating that his mother needed him after the death of his brother Milind Teltumbde in November last year. His brother an alleged member of the banned CPI (Maoist) was shot down by the Garchiroli police in an encounter.

Despite an order in his favor, Teltumbde refused to meet his mother as travelling via a train for such a long distance wouldn't be possible for him owing to his bad health.

Through senior counsel Mihir Desai, Teltumbde told the judges on Wednesday that he was suffering from various age related ailments.

"He recently underwent a spinal MRI and his tooth molar had been extraced," Desai told the bench, adding, "Thus, it is his request that he be allowed to travel via a flight instead of a train."

"As being told by the prosecution, my client doesn't wish to challenge the March 2 orders of this court before the Supreme Court," the senior counsel clarified, adding that his client's "genuine health issues" be considered.

At this, Justice Shukre said, "In such matters, broad consideration is necessary. If he is in prison with so many ailments, we think there should be some consideration....We don’t think from his point of view there is any problem."

The bench accordingly adjourned the matter for further hearing till March 30.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:23 PM IST