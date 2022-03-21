Bhima-Koregaon Violence Case: Bombay HC closes for order, plea by Varavara Rao for permanent bail on medical grounds

The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved it's orders on a petition filed by Telugu poet-activist Varavara Rao, who has sought permanent bail on medical grounds. Rao, one of the prime accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case has also sought a directive to shift to Hyderabad, his hometown so that he could live comfortably as here in Mumbai he has rented a house and also have to pay a lot for his treatment.

A bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Govind Sanap has also extended the interim bail, Rao was given in February last year, till the time it would pronounce verdict in the present petitions.

On Monday, additional solicitor general Anil Singh vehemently opposed the pleas filed by Rao and urged the bench to consider the "seriousness" of the crime that he has committed.

"His (Rao's) prayers for permanent bail and shifting him to Hyderabad were rejected by the bench of this court while granting him only six months interim bail and it should be noted that the six months have already lapsed," ASG Singh submitted.

The ASG further emphasised on the fact that the ailments to which Rao has highlighted can be taken care of at the state-run J J hospital.

"Even earlier, we had pressed in for keeping him at J J, however, he insisted to be admitted at Nanavati hospital," the ASG submitted, which was contested by senior counsel Anand Grover for Rao.

The bench then pointed out that initially Rao was treated at the Nanavati hospital and thus the bench had directed him to get further treatment there instead of J J.

On the submission of ASG Singh that there is no question of granting permanent bail, the judges pointed out that section 437 of the CrPC allows bail to a sick person.

Accordingly the bench closed the matter for orders.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:22 PM IST