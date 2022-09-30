Bengal coal pilferage scam: Calcutta High Court gives conditional bail to another accused Bikash Mishra

Calcutta HC | PTI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday gave conditional bail to Bikash Mishra, another accused of the coal pilferage scam in the state. Bikash is also the brother of Binay Mishra who is the kingpin of the coal scam.

The High Court’s division bench, comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Ajay Kumar Gupta granted bail to Bikash against Rs 5 lakh personal bond and also directed Bikash Mishra to cooperate with the investigation.

The division bench of the court had also asked Bikash to visit CBI special court in Asansol whenever he is called and also to take CBI’s permission if he is travelling anywhere for medical treatment.

“Bikash Mishra has been asked to deposit his passport and stay within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area and cannot travel outside the country. He has also asked to cooperate with CBI officials and visit the CBI office whenever he is summoned for investigation,” said the High Court sources.

It is pertinent to mention that CBI had issued an arrest warrant with non-bailable sections against coal scam kingpin Binay Mishra in connection with the coal pilferage scam.

The central agencies had arrested Bikash Mishra last year. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Bikash from the national capital in March 2021 and then received interim bail.

The CBI had arrested Bikash after he failed to appear before the agency and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kolkata.