Baramati Agro On Allegations Of Large Scale Violations At Factory: 'MPCB’s Allegations False & Frivolous' | representational pic (X)

Mumbai: Baramati Agro Ltd, controlled by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, has alleged that the MPCB’s contentions of there being large scale violations in its factory are “false, frivolous and not tenable in the eyes of law”.

An additional affidavit was filed by Devendra Kulkarni, the official representative of the firm, following MPCB’s reply alleging that there are various serious violations and causing environmental damage and hence it was issued a closure notice.

Conditions imposed on resuming operations

The firm has pointed out that parties which have committed far graver violations have been treated with “remarkably leniency” and were given ample opportunity to take corrective measures.

MPCB had said until appropriate remedial measures are taken and a Compliance Report is submitted, the factory cannot be allowed to operate.

Baramati Agro has contended that without admitting MPCB’s allegations and as “a matter of abundant precaution”, to avoid any alleged non-compliance, it has already taken certain remedial measures with respect to the alleged contentions raised in the order.

“As such, there arises no question of the petitioner's activities posing any alleged continuous threat to the environment and hence there is no circumstance which warrants closure of operations of the Petitioner,” it added.

The firm has further contended that MPCB has merely used the term “serious violations” to justify the entirely disproportionate action of closure of the unit, and has “conveniently failed to state exactly in what manner the said alleged violations are serious in nature”.

Dismissing MPCB’s claim that the order was based on scientific analysis, Baramati Agro has said that the contentions are “baseless and without the support of any data, any scientific report … and is based on mere presumptions and assumptions”.

“However, the Petitioner has made appropriate compliance of the alleged violations and is committed to make further compliance, if any, as may be required from time to time,” the firm assured.

Baramati Agro replies...

* Others with graver violations treated with leniency

*Already taken certain remedial measures with respect to the alleged contentions raised

* MPCB merely used the term 'serious violations' to justify the action of closure of the unit

