'Bad character' declaration: Delhi HC seeks police stand on MLA Amanatullah Khan's challenge

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan | ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere at this stage with the city police decision to declare MLA Amanatullah Khan as a "bad character", and sought the stand of the investigating agency on the AAP leader's challenge to the same.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain issued notice on the petition by Khan and said the issues raised by in the plea requires consideration.

Lawyer M Sufian Siddiqui, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to grant him interim relief by directing the police not to "act upon" the decision.

They will put it on display boards, take finger prints and photographs, he stated.

"It is already subjudice. I don't think they will act on it. It requires consideration. I admit your petition for judicial consideration. That's why I'm giving you a short date," the judge responded.

Siddiqui contented that the decision to declare the AAP MLA as a "bad character" was taken without any application of mind by the DCP concerned and no speaking order was passed.

He also alleged malafide in the case, claiming that instead of notifying him, the decision was "circulated in media".

The lawyer submitted that there was "no proximate cause to justify this action" and his right to reputation was being infringed.

The counsel for State said a status report will have to be filed in the case.

"Let a status report be filed," directed the court which listed the case for further hearing on July 28.

The Delhi Police had declared Khan as a "bad character" earlier this year, according to an official document.

The proposal for declaring Khan as a "bad character" was sent on March 28 by the Jamia Nagar police station in Southeast district and approved on March 30.

A total of 18 FIRs have been registered against him, the document had stated.

According to the police, a person who has involvement in several cases, including that of murder and attempt to murder, and can disturb peace in an area is declared as a "bad character".