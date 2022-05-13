AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested over protest against anti-encroachment drive in Delhi, gets bail

Saket court granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He was arrested by Delhi Police at Madanpur Khadar yesterday, where SDMC conducted an anti-encroachment drive, reported ANI.

Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday on the changes of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, hours after the Okhla MLA took part in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area in southeast Delhi.

The anti-encroachment drive sparked violent protests and pelting of stones with locals alleging that many legal structures were bulldozed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey had said on Thursday, "An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Amanatullah Khan and five other supporters have been arrested for rioting and obstructing public servants in discharging their duty."

Markets in Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh wore a deserted look on Friday as a majority of shops downed their shutters to protest the "wrongful" arrest of local AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after a demonstration against an anti-encroachment drive.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 05:16 PM IST