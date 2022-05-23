Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades challenges his preventive detention by NCB

Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades, has approached the Bombay High Court challenging his detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pursuant to September 21, 2021 notice.

A vacation bench of justices PD Naik and Abhay Ahuja has kept Demetriades’ petition for hearing on May 27.

On April 21 this year, Demetriades, a South African national, was detained by the NCB from Goa pursuant to a detention order issued on September 21, 2021. He was detained as a part of preventive action initiated by the Mumbai unit of the NCB under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act considering he has three cases registered against him for possession of drugs.

PITNDPS Act provides for the issue of preventive detention orders against any person with a view to prevent him from engaging in illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

His advocate Kunal Bilaney argued that it was a preventive detention and the petition was filed challenging the detention order.

NCB was represented by Sriram Shirsat.

His petition seeks quashing of the detention order of September 21 last year and his subsequent release.

His petition contends that before he was detained by the NCB, he had filed a petition before the Goa bench of the HC challenging the detention order which was dismissed. He had approached the Supreme Court against the detention order, which too did not grant him any relief.

Following which he was detained by the NCB.

In 2020, Demetriades was arrested by the NCB for possession of a narcotic substance during a raid at a resort in Lonavala. He was later arrested in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput drug case, where the South African national was found to be linked to the drug peddlers involved in supplying drugs to the late actor through other accused arrested in the case.

He was subsequently arrested for possession of narcotic drugs in Goa.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:05 PM IST