Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case: Bombay HC dismisses bail plea of ex-cop Pradeep Sharma

The High Court has rapped NIA with respect to its investigation

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Pradeep Sharma | File
The Bombay High Court has dismissed the bail plea of former cop Pradeep Sharma who is in custody for his alleged role in the Mansukh Hiran murder case. The High Court has rapped NIA with respect to its investigation.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon)

article-image

