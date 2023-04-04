Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Jaisinghani may abscond if given bail says court | File Photo

A special court designated under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) that recently denied bail to bookie Anil Jaisinghani in the case relating to the alleged blackmail of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis said while rejecting his plea that he might flee if released on bail.

“There is every possibility that he may flee if released on bail,” the court said in its detailed order made available on Tuesday. Special Judge DD Almale also said in the order that the court took into consideration that several cases were pending against Jaisinghani and that he had absconded in many of these. “Therefore, it is not a fit case to enlarge the applicant on bail,” it said.

Jaisinghani's cousin granted bail

Jaisinghani had claimed that in many of the 17 cases, the investigating agencies had filed closure reports, but the court said that there was nothing on record to justify the contention. It also noted that the investigation is ongoing in the matter.

The bookie’s cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani, who was arrested along with him, on the other hand, was granted bail. In its reasoned order while granting him the relief, the court took into account his alleged role and the punishment provided for the same.

Police alleges cousin was active conspirator

While the prosecution had alleged regarding the 60-year-old bookie that he was the main conspirator and had roped in his daughter and cousin into the conspiracy and that the entire conspiracy was committed for his benefit, regarding the cousin there were allegations of his phone and SIM card being used for the offence. The police had still alleged that the cousin was an active accomplice and conspirator.

Read Also Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Audio clip boost to nailing bookie Anil Jaisinghani