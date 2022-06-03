e-Paper Get App

Allahabad High Court orders probe into marriage certificates issued by Arya Samaj

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 09:34 AM IST
Representative Image |

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has ordered an inquiry into the certificates issued by the Arya Samaj temple.

A division bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rajnish Kumar, has directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prayagraj to investigate the manner and methodology of functioning of Arya Samaj at Kydganj in Prayagraj, through its alleged Pradhan, Santosh Kumar Shastri, while issuing a marriage certificate.

The Bench further directed that an inquiry should be conducted as to whether the marriages are being performed or it is just issuing empty certificates of marriage.

Santosh Kumar Shastri has also been directed to produce registers of all the marriages solemnised by him over the last five years, particularly ever since the specific restraint order was passed against him in August 2016.

The inquiry in the matter would be conducted by an officer not below the rank of Circle Officer and the report would be submitted in the court at the next date of hearing.

"The possibility of an organised racket working for extraneous reasons cannot be ruled out, in which involvement/assistance of others are possible," the bench observed.

In the event of the activities of the person not found to be fair and just, it will be open for the authorities to initiate appropriate action, as may be warranted in law, the bench clarified.

The court ordered that the restraint order passed earlier against Shastri and also the Oath Commissioner, who has indiscriminately sworn the affidavit even before the marriage was allegedly performed, as has been noticed in the previous order passed in the petition, shall continue.

The Court passed these directions during the hearing of a petition filed by one Kapil Kumar.

The petitioner, before the court, claimed that he has solemnised marriage with the private respondent and therefore, lodging of FIR against him was unreasonable.

