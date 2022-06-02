Gujarat woman to marry herself in sologamy: All you need to know about the self marriage act

A Gujarat woman is to marry herself in an act of 'self-love' and 'self-acceptance'. Kshama Bindu, 24, will take the 'saat phere' (seven circles), with herself on June 11, according to TOI, to whom she said she doesn't want to be married but does 'want to become a bride'.

The venue for her wedding has been booked, the vows have been prepared and the date set, the woman from Vadodara, Gujarat will tie the knot with herself on 11 June.

The idea of 'self-marriage' appears to be a growing relationship trend, with several people across the world tying the knots with themselves.

What is Sologamy?

Sologamy or autogamy is marriage by a person to themselves. Supporters of the practice argue that it affirms one's own value and leads to a happier life. An alternative term is self-marriage, but this may also refer to a self-uniting marriage, which is a marriage without an officiant.

The act of Sologamy has been on the rise globally, empirically among among affluent women. However, It is neither recognised by law of any country nor a social norm so far.

Is Sologamy legal?

A self-marriage ceremony is gestural and not legally binding. There are no tax breaks and you won’t have to change your marital status on any legal documents. There is no paperwork involved and it has no merit in the eyes of the law.

Sologamy ceremony:

Self-marriages are often similar to traditional two-person weddings but they needn’t include all the bells and whistles. Solo weddings can take many forms and there are no set rules.

You may be the only guest in attendance or invite friends and family, utter your vows out loud or say them in silence with words you’ve written yourself, or use a script.