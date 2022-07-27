Air India employees eviction: Decision of eviction taken at highest level, Central govt to HC | File

The Union government has contended that the decision of eviction of Air India employees was taken by the top officials of the Government of India after considering all the factors.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik that the decision was taken at the highest level.

The HC is hearing a three different petitions by Air India employees union challenging the eviction notices issued to them asking them to vacate their official quarters at Kalina in suburban Mumbai.

The last date for eviction for a batch of employees is July 27. However, the AI has said it will hold its hands till the hearing in the petitions.

The HC will continue hearing the arguments to continue on Thursday.