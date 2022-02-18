Ahmedabad serial blasts: Gujarat court announces death sentence to 38 convicts in 2008 case; 11 given life imprisonment

Gujarat: Hearing on the quantum of sentence of the convicts concluded in the matter on the quantum of sentence for the 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

The court of Special Judge AR Patel has sentenced 38 people out of 49 accused to death. The remaining 11 convicts have been given life imprisonment.

While pronouncing the judgement, Special Judge AR Patel awarded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those who had died in the blasts. He also awarded a compensation of Rs 50,000 for victims with serious injury and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injury.

One accused, Usman Agarbattiwala, the only one convicted under the Arms Act and among those sentenced to death, has been additionally awarded one year of imprisonment for conviction under the Arms Act.



Sentences awarded to each of the 49 convicts under each section of the IPC, UAPA, Explosive Substances Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, will run concurrently.

As many as 22 bombs went off in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at various spots, including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 persons and leaving around 200 injured.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:51 AM IST