7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts case: Prosecution, defence request CJ to constitute special bench to hear death confirmation of four convicts

The prosecution and the defence have approached the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court requesting to constitute a special bench to hear the death confirmation of four convicts in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case of 2006, due to voluminous evidence.

In September 2015, the special MCOCA court had awarded death sentence to five convicts and life imprisonment to seven others. A death sentence awarded by the trial court has to be confirmed by the HC.

The state government has approached the HC seeking confirmation of the death sentence of four convicts – Mohammad Faisal Shaikh, Ehtesham Siddiqui, Naveed Hussain Khan, Asif Khan, all of them bomb planters. The convicts have also filed an appeal against their conviction and death sentence. Kamal Ahamed Ansari, one of the bomb planters who was awarded death sentence by the MCOCA court died due to Covid-19 in Nagpur Prison recently. So the case against him stands abated (dropped).

The other seven – Tanvir Ahmed Ansari, Mohammad Majid Shafi, Shaikh Alam Shaikh, Mohd Sajid Ansari, Muzzammil Shaikh, Soheil Mehmood Shaikh and Zamir Ahmad Shaikh – have also approached the HC challenging their life imprisonment.

A division bench headed by justice Sadhana Jadhav, last week, admitted the state government’s confirmation plea and the appeals in the case.

Recently, a letter was written by the prosecution as well as the defence stating that the evidence in the case is voluminous which needs to be re-read by both, the prosecution as well as the defence, and would be time consuming. Hence they have requested the Chief Justice to constitute A special bench to hear the case.

During the hearing in January this year, special public prosecutor Raja Thakare had said that 191 prosecution witnesses and 51 defence witnesses were examined before the special court. Besides, there are 179 volumes of papers. Both the prosecution and the defence will have to re-read all the evidence before the HC for deciding the appeals in the case.

Defence counsel Yug Chaudhri too said that the evidence was voluminous and he alone would take three months to present his evidence before the court.

The court had then questioned as to why the parties had not requested for a constitution of a special bench since the death sentences were awarded by the special court in 2015.

Chaudhari had then said that they would take necessary steps for the same.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:36 PM IST