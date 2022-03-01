27 percent reservation can be granted to OBCs in local bodies: State to SC

The Maharashtra government has told the Supreme Court that the State Backward Classes Commission (SBCC) has submitted its interim report which said that up to 27% reservation can be granted to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local bodies, subject to the condition that the total quota shall not exceed 50% limit.

In an application filed in the apex court, which is hearing pleas about the OBC reservation in local bodies in Maharashtra, the state has said that in the light of the interim report, the future elections should be allowed to be conducted with OBC reservation. Advocate Sachin Patil, appearing for Maharashtra, said that as per the apex court's earlier order, they had submitted the data before the commission.

“The commission has given the interim report wherein it is stated that up to 27% reservation can be granted to the OBCs but without exceeding the limit of 50% in that local body or in that local area. But, the overall cannot exceed 50%,” Patil said. The matter came up on Monday before a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar, which posted it for hearing on March 2.

On January 19, the top court had directed the state government to submit data on Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to the SBCC to examine its correctness and make recommendations on their representation in elections for the local bodies.

The court had also directed the SBCC to submit the interim report to the authorities concerned in two weeks of receiving information from the state government.

ALSO READ Bombay HC advocates holding BMC officials accountable for rise in building collapses

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 08:37 AM IST