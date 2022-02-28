2008 Malegaon blast case: 18th witness turns hostile

On Monday, another witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast has turned hostile.

Statements of a total of 226 people were recorded in this matter, out of which 18 turned hostile.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in north Maharashtra's Nashik district.

The accused in the case include BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Sudhakar Diwedi, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.

All of them are out on bail.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:51 PM IST