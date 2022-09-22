11th arrest in Amravati chemist murder remanded in NIA custody till Oct 1

e-Paper Get App
The chemist had been allegedly murdered for a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made objectionable remarks on the Prophet.

Umesh Kolhe | Twitter

A special court on Thursday remanded the eleventh arrest Shaim Ahmed in Amravati chemist Umesh Kolhe's murder case to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till Oct 1. The chemist had been allegedly murdered for a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made objectionable remarks on the Prophet. 

Advocate Kaashif Ali Khan Deshmukh appearing for Ahmed opposed his custody. The NIA had sought 14 days custody of Ahmed and secured nine days. The agency had claimed that the Amravati resident was absconding and a Rs. 2 lakh cash reward had been announced for anyone giving information leading to his arrest.

