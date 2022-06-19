e-Paper Get App

Pride month exclusive: 'I don't know if laws are accepting to the fact that a homosexual can adopt,' says Rovin

The LGBTQ+ community does not have the right to marry in India

Sunday, June 19, 2022
Image credits: Rovin

Does one need to marry to be a parent? The LGBTQ+ community does not have the right to marry in our country. Things have not been easy for Rovin who uses he/they pronouns and she/her. The right to parenthood for the LGBTQ+ community is not recognised by society or law. According to India's Adoption Regulations, 2017, pairs who have been married for two years as well as single women can adopt a child of any gender. For transgender individuals or same-sex couples, there is no mention.

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, genderqueer activist Rovin, who is also a writer and a speaker, spoke about adopting a child and marriage.

"I do not know if I will ever get married but have thought about adoption. I have a motherly instinct in me that has made me speak about it for years. I do not know if laws are accepting of the fact that a homosexual can adopt a child."

Rovin further said, "I was recently having a discussion with my mother and uncle about adoption. They were not in favour of adoption. They were like we should rather raise your brother's children and not think of adoption as your child will not be your blood. That is the kind of mentality they are still stuck at. I will still go ahead as have always done things that I have thought are right. I will challenge the stereotypes and the orthodox mindset of society."

article-image

