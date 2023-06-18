Face To Face: UCC Is A Good Chance To Ensure Justice For Muslim Women, Says BMMA's Zakia Soman

Zakia Soman, Co-founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Association |

Zakia Soman (58) is the dynamic co-founder of the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Association (BMMA), which commenced its work among Muslim women in 2007. Since its inception, it has been doing commendable work among Muslim women of Mumbai, Ahmedabad and other cities with a view to empower them. With the campaign for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) gaining steam, S Balakrishnan spoke to Zakia Soman. Excerpts from the interview:

The demand for UCC is gaining momentum with the Law Commission starting a public consultation. What is your take on it?

Fundamentally, UCC is about gender justice and gender equality. It was Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jawharlal Nehru who mooted the idea. Nehru commissioned Ambedkar to study the issue and come up with recommendations. The main purpose was that Indian women should get equal justice. Patriarchy was masquerading as religion. This situation had to be changed. However, when the issue of UCC came up for debate in the Constituent Assembly, there was a massive opposition. That is how it was relegated to the Directive Principles of State Policy as an aspirational law. However, over the years the nation and Indian society have changed a lot. We are a much less regressive society than what we were in the '50s.

Nehru did introduce the Hindu code bill which dealt with several aspects of personal laws governing Hindus. Please comment.

Yes, Nehru did introduce sweeping reforms in Hindu personal laws which gave equal rights to women in several respects. A recent amendment to Hindu laws gave equal rights to even married Hindu women in her parental property. Even Christian laws have been amended making it possible for Christian women to initiate divorce. Only Muslim women were left out in all these. That is why the UCC is a good opportunity to ensure justice for Muslim women.

Given the stranglehold of the Muslim clergy over the masses, do you think UCC will have a smooth sailing?

Today the Muslim community is prepared for change. This became clear with the law banning triple talaq was introduced. There was hardly any opposition. Am certain that the Muslim community, especially the women, will welcome UCC as well. Politics may not have changed, but Muslim society has certainly changed. Organisations like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board are not relevant.

It is alleged that UCC is against the Koran and Hadees. What is the truth?

If such laws are against the Koran, then how come Muslim nations like Malaysia and Indonesia have laws granting equal status to women? Is the understanding of Koran different from one country to another? Those who are claiming that UCC is against the Koran do not know the holy book. There is nothing divine about the laws the opponents of UCC are talking about. They are caught up in their own mindset. There is nothing unKoranic about UCC.

What will be the role of BMMA in ushering in UCC?

Well, we have already started a dialogue among Muslim women and hope to continue with that. This is a historic opportunity for Muslim women to get justice. No change is coming from the clergy and hence the change from Parliament should be welcomed with open arms.