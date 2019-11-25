Indians rely on online info in stores: Study

New Delhi: Urban offline shoppers are using the internet in varied ways for all their product purchases, including researching online when they are at an offline store influencing their final purchase decision, a new study by Google said on Monday. The Google study titled ‘Shopper Path-2-Purchase’ compiled by IPSOS — market research firm, was conducted across seven different product categories including — accessories, skin care, baby care, make up, home decor and computers.

The report underlines that the online habit has already been created, even for the Offline shopper and they are now going online to find information even when they are in store before making the final purchase.

Breaking down the purchase journey of offline shoppers, the report highlights the role of digital touchpoints in the shopper’s decision making process across phases of pre-purchase and In-Store journeys.

In the pre-purchase phase, 55 per cent urban offline shoppers turn to digital in the case of home decor or baby care and 62 per cent in the case of men’s apparel. The report also studied the triggers and post purchase behaviour, revealing that the engagement with the online touchpoints does not cease even after the purchase has been made.

Shoppers are still indulging with the category post the actual purchase with one in every three shoppers was observed to be engaging with the category online after the purchase.

—IANS