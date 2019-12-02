Healthy coral sounds bring back fish to degrading reefs

London: Young fish can be drawn to degraded reefs using loudspeakers playing the sounds of healthy coral communities, according to a study which may lead to new strategies for restoring damaged corals. The study described the new technique to lure fish into damaged reefs by regenerating the sounds that are lost when the coral communities are quieted by degradation.

According to the study, broadcasting healthy reef sound doubled the total number of fish arriving onto experimental patches of reef habitat, and also increased the number of species present by 50 per cent.