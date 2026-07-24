Zoo Struggles To Find Agency For ₹40 Crore Aquarium Project In Indore | Rpresentative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is yet to find a suitable agency to construct a proposed state-of-the-art fish aquarium at the city zoo, despite floating tenders for the third time. The civic body has now reissued a tender worth Rs 40 crore in an attempt to start the long-pending project.

According to officials, the aquarium project has been under discussion for several years, and all major designs and planning have already been completed. The proposed facility is expected to house hundreds of fish species, including both freshwater and marine fish, and visitors will be able to view many of them through specially designed underwater tunnel sections.

The project was included in the municipal budget with a provision of Rs 40 crore. However, despite discussions with agencies across the country, no company has come forward to undertake the work in Indore. Officials said some agencies had shown initial interest but later declined to participate in the tender process.

In view of the repeated failure to attract bidders, senior municipal officials have decided to hold a meeting this week with contractors and specialised aquarium agencies to understand the hurdles and encourage participation. The civic body hopes that a suitable agency can be finalised soon so that work on the modern aquarium can finally begin.

Officials believe the facility has the potential to become a major tourist attraction and educational centre for aquatic biodiversity in Indore. Once completed, it is expected to offer a unique experience for visitors and strengthen the city's zoo infrastructure.