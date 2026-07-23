National Green Tribunal Seeks Accountability Over Indore Water Tragedy | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to fix accountability for negligence in the management of drinking water supply following the cholera outbreak linked to contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area.

Stressing that citizens should not suffer due to administrative lapses, the Tribunal ordered immediate corrective measures to strengthen the state's urban drinking water supply system and prevent similar incidents.

The directions come in the wake of the Bhagirathpura tragedy in Indore last December, in which 36 people died and hundreds fell ill after consuming contaminated drinking water. The NGT's Central Zone Bench is hearing the matter on separate petitions filed by Rashid Noor Khan and Kamal Kumar Rathi.

During the hearing, reports submitted by the Health Department and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) revealed serious deficiencies in the drinking water supply system. According to the Health Department, the outbreak was most likely caused by sewage entering municipal drinking water pipelines, but timely action was not taken.

The MPPCB's investigation found total coliform bacteria in 50 of the 52 water samples and E. coli bacteria in 40 samples, confirming extensive contamination.

The Tribunal directed that accountability be fixed wherever negligence is established in the operation, maintenance or monitoring of the water supply network. The next hearing has been scheduled for Sept 16.

Judicial Commission probe continues

The NGT noted that a judicial commission constituted by the High Court is already investigating the Bhagirathpura incident to identify the officials and agencies responsible for the contamination. As the inquiry is underway, the Tribunal directed the MPPCB to provide copies of its report to all parties, who have been given three weeks to file their responses.

29 directions for statewide water safety

To improve drinking water systems across urban local bodies, the Tribunal issued 29 directives. These include replacing dilapidated pipelines, separating sewer and water lines, preventing leakages, regular cleaning of water reservoirs, water quality testing through NABL-accredited laboratories, public disclosure of test reports, real-time monitoring, third-party audits, expansion of sewer networks, establishment of new sewage treatment plants, rainwater harvesting, geo-tagging of government borewells, and fixing accountability for officials responsible for water pollution.

Applicant's counsel objects

Advocate Harpreet Singh Gupta, appearing for applicant Kamal Kumar Rathi, told Free Press that the MPPCB argued the Bhagirathpura tragedy was already under consideration before the Tribunal. However, Gupta objected, stating that the present proceedings concern the larger issue of drinking water contamination across Madhya Pradesh. He said the Tribunal directed the MPPCB to share its report with all parties, after which the applicants will decide their further course of action.