ZEEFLIX Operators Booked For Allegedly Streaming Copyrighted Jiostar Content In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch registered a case against the operators of an Android application named 'ZEEFLIX' for allegedly broadcasting copyrighted content of JioStar India Private Limited without permission and causing commercial loss to the company.

Arun Amarnath Sharma filed the complaint with the crime branch on behalf of JioStar India Private Limited. During the preliminary inquiry, police found prima facie offences under the provisions of the BNS, the Information Technology Act and the Copyright Act, and registered a case for investigation.

According to the complaint, the ZEEFLIX application was allegedly offering subscription-based access to more than 1,000 television channels, including over 50 sports channels, without any valid licence or permission. The application was also allegedly using the logos of legitimate broadcasters. The complaint further states that adult and sexually explicit content was also available through the application.

During the investigation, police and the complainant identified Shivlal Gurjar as the alleged operator or seller associated with the application. Officials reportedly examined the application, website, payment details, WhatsApp communication, domain information and other digital evidence.

The complainants said they downloaded the ZEEFLIX application and purchased two subscriptions for Rs 149 and Rs 799 in July 2026. After payment, premium access was activated, and they were able to watch JioStar's copyrighted content, live sports broadcasts and other television channels. The complaint specifically mentions premium sports content, including Wimbledon 2026, being available without permission.

The complaint alleges that the operators were earning illegal profits by charging users for access to copyrighted content. Another application, 'HotWebSeries', was also identified during the inquiry and was suspected to be linked to the same persons. The crime branch has registered a case, and the matter has been taken up for further investigation.