Youth Stabbed To Death In Cafe Over Old Enmity In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death by a group of four men at a cafe in the Dwarkapuri police station area late on Thursday night. The incident took place at around 10:30 pm on 60-Feet Road in Vidur Nagar.

According to the police, the accused first assaulted the victim before the prime accused allegedly attacked him with a knife. The critically injured youth was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dwarkapuri Police Station in-charge Manish Mishra said the deceased was identified as Krish Shrivastava, a resident of Vidur Nagar.

A case has been registered against Aniket, Ankush, Shivam and Govind. Police have detained a few suspects and are questioning them.

Murder preceded by audio recording leak

Police said the murder was allegedly the result of a long-running feud between Krish and the prime accused, Aniket. Around 20 days ago, the two reportedly got into an argument over a trivial issue.

During the altercation, Krish allegedly brandished a knife and threatened Aniket.

Investigators said Krish recently called a mutual friend and allegedly told him, "Aniket is flying too high these days. I have planned everything, and I will eliminate him."

The mutual friend allegedly recorded the conversation and forwarded the audio clip to Aniket, informing him about the threat.

Police said that after hearing the recording and believing that Krish was planning to kill him, Aniket allegedly decided to strike first. He then allegedly gathered his accomplices, tracked Krish to the cafe and murdered him.