Indore Teen Kills Self After Favourite White Jeans Gets Stained | AI generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Have you ever heard of someone taking their own life simply because their jeans were stained in a washing machine? This tragic incident occurred in the North Toda area of the city on Wednesday.

Eighteen-year-old Gaurav Kuril loved his jeans immensely. These jeans were more than just a fabric; when he wore them, he felt stylish and confident. The white jeans were his pride - crisp, spotless, perfect.

In one's teenage years, the right pair of jeans can feel like the absolute difference between being seen and being invisible.

Wednesday began as an ordinary afternoon. His mother moved through the house the way mothers do—quietly, handling the household chores. She gathered the laun- dry and loaded the machine.

She did not think twice about the white jeans folded near the basket. She should have, but she didn't.

When Gaurav pulled them out of the machine, the colour of his jeans hit him like a slap.

Red had bled through the white fabric in uneven blooms—accidental, permanent, and irreversible. As he stood there holding them, something inside him cracked.