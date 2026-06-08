Youth Kills Self After Losing In IPL Betting; Left Suicide Note On Matchbox | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man diedby suicide after consuming a poisonous substance following losses of approximately Rs 4.5 lakh in illegal online IPL betting in the Sarafa police station area on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Aman Makwana. He consumed a poisonous substance at his residence on Sunday afternoon.

His younger sister, who was present at home, rushed him to a nearby hospital as his condition deteriorated, but he died during treatment.

Before taking the extreme step, Aman left behind a suicide note written on a matchbox cover. The note read: "Mother and sisters, please forgive me. I am taking this step under extreme stress due to losing lakhs of rupees in IPL betting."

Family members revealed that the family was already grieving the recent loss of Aman's father to a heart attack. At the time of the incident, his mother was away on a Char Dham pilgrimage.

Sarafa police station in-charge Rajkumar Litoriya said the suicide note has been seized for forensic examination.

Police have launched a thorough investigation and are scanning Aman's mobile phone and digital footprints to identify the specific online platform he used for gambling.