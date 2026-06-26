Youth Congress Torches CM Yadav’s Effigy In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The District Youth Congress staged a protest and burnt an effigy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over allegations of a 168-acre land scam involving his family members.

The demonstration was led by Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Yash Gangoria and District Youth Congress president Natwar Dodiyar.

Addressing a press conference, Dodiyar alleged that public interest had been compromised through the alleged land scam on the sacred land of Mahakal and demanded an impartial investigation and strict action against those found responsible.

He said the Youth Congress would continue raising issues concerning public interest.

Following the press conference, party workers gathered outside the MLA's office, raised slogans against the Chief Minister and burnt his effigy as a mark of protest.

They reiterated their demand for a fair probe into the alleged land scam and appropriate action against the culprits.

BJP burns Patwari’s effigy

Kasrawad: BJP workers on Friday burnt an effigy of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari at Vijay Stambh Chowk in Kasrawad, alleging he made false accusations against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his family in the alleged Ujjain land scam.

District vice president Mahendra Yadav said the protest was against Patwari's alleged false land purchase claims. Several BJP leaders and workers attended the demonstration.