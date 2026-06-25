Indore Coaching Centres Expose Fire Safety Lapses, Raising Student Risk Concerns | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the IMC continues its drive against fire safety violations, a Free Press investigation by Arsh Rafik Visaal and Pintu Namdev across coaching institutes in Indore exposed serious safety concerns. For thousands of students studying in Bhanwarkuan, the city’s largest student hub, the risk appears real.

At Concept Academy near Tower Square, the team found a three-foot-wide staircase serving as the only entry and exit point, poor ventilation despite air-conditioners and electrical wiring near windows. The building also housed a medical facility, café, basement pathology lab and coaching classes!

At Ranawat Trade Center in Bhanwarkuan, PS Academy and Tally classes were operating in congested spaces with windows covered by billboards. Similar concerns were observed at Disha Computer Institute, Vission IAS Academy, The Knowledge Campus Institute and Jeet Sahayata Classes in Sundaram Complex.

At Veda Complex, some classrooms relied on broken glass sections for ventilation, while windows remained covered with dark glass. Harshdeep Arcade also had coaching classes operating under a tin-covered terrace.

Experts warn that smoke inhalation, panic and delayed evacuation cause most fire deaths, making overcrowded coaching centres particularly vulnerable during emergencies.

SAFETY NORMS: WHAT THE LAW SAYS

Coaching institutes must comply with government norms, building rules and fire safety regulations.

Classrooms should provide adequate space to avoid overcrowding.

Proper ventilation, lighting, safe wiring, fire extinguishers and emergency exits are essential.

Corridors, staircases and exits must remain obstruction-free.

Lack of fire preparedness and overcrowding can turn minor incidents into major tragedies.

STING FINDINGS

Major safety concerns observed

Congested classrooms packed beyond comfortable capacity

Single-entry and single-exit routes in many buildings

Narrow staircases incapable of handling mass evacuation

Lack of emergency exits

Poor ventilation and inadequate natural light

No visible fire extinguishers in several premises

Absence of fire alarms and smoke detectors

Coaching centres operating from commercial and residential buildings

Electrical wiring hanging openly in some premises

Air-conditioned rooms with sealed windows

No emergency evacuation maps displayed

Lack of trained emergency response staff

Parking congestion outside institutes obstructing emergency vehicle access

DANGER ZONES

Narrow exits may trigger panic and stampede risks during fire incidents

Poor ventilation

Overloaded circuits, heavy equipment use and poor wiring maintenance

Many students have never undergone fire drills.

Illegal structure

Free Press also found that several coaching classes have developed tin-shade structures above the terraces and top floors of the buildings to extend their classes, but these structures are illegal.

STUDENTS SPEAK

"We Never Think About Safety"

"Nobody tells us where to go if a fire breaks out. We have never seen any evacuation drill," said Sadhya Pawar studying in Bhanwarkuan.

"Classrooms are crowded, especially during evening batches. Sometimes students stand near the doors as rooms are full making it difficult to escape in an eventuality,” said Aysuh Khaira a student.

Pallavi Dashore, an 11th-class student, said, "Many coaching centres have only one staircase. During class change, the crowd swells. In an emergency, it could be dangerous," Pallavi Dashore, Class 11 student

PARENTS’ A RIGHT TO KNOW

Parents often check faculty, results and fees but overlook safety. Before admission, they must verify fire compliance, emergency exits, safety inspections, working extinguishers, evacuation drills and approved student capacity to ensure their child’s security.

POINTS TO PONDER ON

Single staircase

Locked exits

Overcrowded classrooms

No fire extinguishers

No emergency signage

Poor ventilation

Exposed electrical wiring

No smoke detectors

Blocked corridors

Generator or electrical rooms located near classrooms

WHAT MAKES THE SITUATION MORE ALARMING?

Growing Commercialisation of Education:

Rising fees and increasing competition have turned coaching into a business, while student safety often remains ignored. Many institutes operate from spaces not designed for large crowds, increasing emergency risks.

Psychological Impact:

Overcrowded and poorly ventilated classrooms affect students’ comfort, concentration and mental health. Spending long hours in such conditions can increase stress, fatigue and anxiety.