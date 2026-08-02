Youth Congress Protests VIP Darshan At Mahakal Temple, Demands Equal Access For Devotees | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): The Youth Congress on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the district collector through SDM Ranjana Patidar, demanding greater transparency and improvements in the darshan and administrative arrangements at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Led by senior district vice-president Pritesh Sharma, party workers also staged a protest by stopping VIP vehicles entering through the Shankh Dwar route.

North Assembly Youth Congress president Yash Jain alleged that while protocol-based darshan for the general public had been suspended during the Shravan month because of the heavy inflow of pilgrims, VIPs, government officials, public representatives and influential persons were still being allowed entry through Nandi Hall and the Silver Gate.

The memorandum, containing an eight-point charter of demands, sought a uniform darshan system for all devotees and the immediate withdrawal of special privileges extended to VIP families.

It also called for publication of the daily list of nearly 2,500 Bhasma Aarti permits to ensure transparency and demanded an impartial probe into the alleged black marketing of passes.

The Youth Congress further demanded that the ban on mobile phones inside the temple be enforced uniformly on officials, employees and VIPs, besides providing a secure mobile deposit facility for devotees.

It also sought action against those responsible for allegedly allowing Delhi-based influencer Akshay Anand to enter the sanctum sanctorum and film a video that was later circulated on social media.