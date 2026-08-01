Indore Mayor Assures Relief To Industries On New Fire Safety Rules | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has assured that no harsh measures would be taken against industries while applying the new safety rules.

He said a joint meeting involving the Department of Industrial Health and Safety, fire consultants and industrialists would be convened to discuss fire safety audits. The mayor also assured the industrialists of positive action on their other issues.

Mayor Bhargav gave the assurance to a delegation of office-bearers of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), led by president Yogesh Mehta, which met him on Friday.

The industrialists raised concerns over enforcement action related to fire safety audits in industrial areas.

Representing the industries, the association highlighted the current situation and sought relief from the new regulations for industrial establishments.

Additional Commissioner Prakhar Singh was also present. AIMP president Mehta submitted a memorandum urging the Mayor to review the rules and provide immediate relief to industries.

Acknowledging the industrialists' concerns and practical realities, the Mayor assured them that enforcement action against industries would be relaxed and urged them to install standard alternative fire safety equipment.

Mehta told the Mayor that implementing the new rules in industries operating from older structures is practically impossible and described the enforcement action against such industries as unfortunate.

He said, "We fully support the importance of fire safety and water conservation; however, regulations should be practical and must not hinder industrial growth. To this end, the regulations should be reviewed to provide relief to the industries."

Mehta also raised the issue of rainwater harvesting systems, stating that IMC officials were taking action even against industries that had already installed them.

He said the association was actively creating awareness and encouraging industries to install the systems in their facilities.

In response, the Mayor said industries that have not yet installed rainwater harvesting systems should do so promptly, as they are essential.

He said the IMC administration would allow adequate time for compliance and no punitive action would be taken in the interim.

Pramod Dafaria, Harish Bhatia, Prakash Jain, Anil Paliwal, Gurvir Singh, Ruchil Dosi and Ashok Patankar were also present.