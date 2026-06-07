Youth Congress Protests NEET Paper Leak And Police Detain Several Leaders In Aalirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Youth Congress on Sunday staged a large protest against the NEET paper leak, recruitment scams and rising unemployment.

Thousands of youths, led by national president Uday Bhanu Chib, marched through the city and gheraoed the Collector’s office.

Protesters moved through the main roads before reaching the Collectorate, where the administration deployed heavy police force.

As the crowd intensified, police used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators and detained several leaders and activists, including Uday Bhanu Chib, state in-charge CB Singh Chauhan, state president Yas Ghanghoria, Jobat MLA Mahesh Patel, district president Pushpraj Patel, and other workers.

During the protest, Uday Bhanu Chib said that the NEET paper leak had harmed the future of millions of students.

He demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and said the agitation would continue until action was taken against those responsible.

State president Yas Ghanghoria and in-charge CB Singh Chauhan alleged that the government had failed to ensure transparent recruitment and provide employment opportunities, forcing youths to protest on the streets. Mahesh Patel termed the double-engine government a failure.

Later, the delegation submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President, to the Collector.

Protesters demanded an impartial investigation into the NEET leak, strict action against the accused and the resignation of the Education Minister. Youth Congress warned that the agitation would intensify if demands were not fulfilled.