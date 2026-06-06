25 Stray Dogs Caught After Canine Attack Injures Over 40 People In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic continues to grip the Sanwer Road area after a stray dog allegedly attacked and injured more than 40 people on Friday.

In response, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched a large-scale dog-catching operation on Saturday and has so far captured 25 stray dogs from the affected area. However, the dog responsible for the attacks remains at large.

The incident began around 8 am when the dog reportedly entered the premises of a major city hospital located on Sanwer Road and attacked hospital staff.

It then moved through several nearby localities, biting doctors, nurses, medical students, patients, security guards, passers-by and residents over the course of several hours.

Municipal teams conducted an intensive search operation in and around the hospital campus and adjoining areas. Officials said the campaign would continue until the aggressive dog is identified and captured.

The dog is believed to have travelled through the Revati Range, Bardari village, LNCT College, Renaissance College, Narsingh Munji College and nearby rural settlements, creating fear among students, employees and local residents.

Many people have reportedly avoided travelling alone, while parents have expressed concern for their children's safety.

More than 40 victims received medical treatment, including anti-rabies vaccination and wound care, at various hospitals across the city. CCTV footage of the attacks has also surfaced, showing people running to escape the dog.

Municipal authorities have appealed to residents to immediately report any suspicious or aggressive stray dogs to the civic control room. Officials have also indicated that additional teams may be deployed if required.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing menace of stray dogs in Indore.

According to health officials at the Government Hukumchand Polyclinic (Lal Hospital), nearly 200 dog-bite cases are reported daily in the city, raising serious concerns about public safety and the management of stray animals.