Youth Congress Protests Against Illegal Activities In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress workers staged a protest on Friday against alleged illegal drug trade, sand mining, gambling and betting in the district.

Led by district president Natwar Dodiyar, the protesters marched from Rajgarh Naka to the SP’s office and raised slogans demanding action against illegal activities.

When the protesters reached the SP office, police locked the main gate and detained more than 10 Youth Congress leaders, citing law and order concerns.

Those detained included District President Natwar Dodiyar, State Vice President Abhishek Parmar, District In-charge Saddal Patel and District General Secretary Guddu Munia.

The Youth Congress demanded the immediate suspension of the concerned police station in-charge, alleging that the officer had misbehaved with Dodiyar.

The organisation also alleged that drug trafficking and illicit liquor networks were operating in the district and claimed that activists raising these issues had received threats.

The protesters further sought action against illegal sand mining, gambling and betting, and demanded a ban on the late-night sale of liquor at hotels and roadside eateries, along with increased police patrolling. They warned of intensifying their agitation if no action is taken.