Yoga Exhibition Highlights Benefits Of Healthy Living | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day yoga-themed photo exhibition was inaugurated by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Indore, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at the Central Gymkhana Club in Indore to mark International Yoga Day celebrations.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, who appreciated the initiative for spreading awareness about the importance, benefits and correct practices of yoga among citizens.

He said yoga has evolved into a global movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and continues to play a key role in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and holistic health across age groups.

The exhibition features visual displays showcasing different yoga techniques, scientific benefits supported by research-based insights, and practical ways to integrate yoga into daily routines.

Organisers said the aim is to encourage people to adopt yoga as a part of their lifestyle rather than a one-day practice.

Cultural performances and quiz activities have also been planned to engage visitors and enhance public participation and awareness. The event witnessed enthusiastic public participation today.