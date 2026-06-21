Yoga Day Event Flops In Meghnagar | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The block-level mass yoga programme organised in Meghnagar for International Yoga Day turned into a flop show due to administrative negligence.

Despite spending thousands of rupees, the administration failed to invite the public, employees or social organisations and not a single resident attended.

Only City Council president Kamlesh Machhar was present among public representatives.

Nodal officer SDM Avadhati Pradhan and assistant nodal officer Pragya Sahu were absent throughout most of the event, arriving only minutes before it ended.

Around 26 hostel students, a few teachers, and council staff made up the small turnout, despite seating arrangements for over 500 people and LED screens for live telecast.

The programme, scheduled for 6 am, actually began around 6:45 am after officials failed to arrive on time.

BMO Dr Vinod Nayak arrived at 7:15 am, while SDM Pradhan entered just six minutes before the session ended. The District CEO arrived later but left without getting out of her car.

Only 88 people ultimately took the yoga pledge, despite an estimated Rs 50,000-60,000 spent on arrangements. SDM Avadhati Pradhan did not respond to calls seeking comment.