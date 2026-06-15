Yoga Day At Central Jail: Inmates Join Special Wellness Session | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special yoga session was organised at the Central Jail as part of the statewide campaign marking the 12th International Yoga Day.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Vivek Rusia joined the programme through video conferencing, while Justice Subodh Abhyankar attended as the chief guest.

The programme was chaired by Director General of Jail and Correctional Services Dr Varun Kapoor, IPS.

A large number of inmates, along with Central Jail Superintendent Dr Alka Sonkar and staff members, participated in the session and performed yoga under the guidance of trained instructors.

The programme included pranayama, asanas and meditation aimed at promoting physical fitness and mental well-being.

Justice Abhyankar appreciated the daily yoga activities being conducted in the jail.

Dr Sonkar said yoga plays an important role in the rehabilitation of inmates and encourages a positive lifestyle. Jail officials and staff members were also present on the occasion.