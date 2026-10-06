Years Of Alleged Abuse End In Murder As Indore Woman Kills Husband | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pushed beyond endurance after years of relentless physical abuse, isolation, and groundless suspicion, a woman in Gandhinagar murdered her alcoholic husband on Sunday night, first striking him with a hammer and later strangling him with her own saree when he resumed his attack.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Santosh Dabar. Police said that Santosh was addicted to alcohol and regularly assaulted his wife, Surajbai, and their four daughters.

He subjected his wife to constant suspicion regarding her character, created frequent domestic conflicts, and prevented her and their daughters from leaving the house or owning a mobile phone.

The fatal altercation occurred on Sunday night when Santosh arrived home intoxicated and began assaulting Surajbai without provocation.

As the altercation escalated, Surajbai struck him on the head with a heavy object. Although his nephew initially rushed him to a hospital, he was brought back home later.

Upon returning, Santosh allegedly resumed assaulting Surajbai and attempted to strangle her. Losing her composure under the threat, Surajbai strangled him using her saree, leading to his death.

After receiving information, Gandhinagar police, along with FSL experts, arrived at the scene. DCP Narendra Singh Rawat stated that the body was sent to the District Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police have detained Surajbai, who allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway based on the FSL findings and autopsy report.

Police say preliminary interrogation revealed severe domestic discord and family rift

Police sent the suspect woman to jail in connection with the murder of her grandfather with a cricket bat under the Aerodrome police station limits during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police revealed that preliminary interrogation exposed severe domestic discord and a deep rift within the family. In her statement, the victim's wife (the suspect's grandmother) stated that the granddaughter had not visited their home for two years, and the duo could not even tolerate looking at each other.

Meanwhile, the suspect's parents remained largely silent, saying there was no communication between the grandfather and granddaughter.

Police suspect the granddaughter may have previously complained to her parents about her grandfather, who likely dismissed the matter since they lived separately.

In light of the tragedy, police officials urged families not to ignore or cover up children's complaints or signs of mental stress. They advised parents to seek professional counselling for their children to understand their psychological state in time and prevent such violent incidents.