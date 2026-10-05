29 Locations Declared Silent Zones In Indore, Hospitals, Schools And Colleges Come Under Noise Curbs | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a move aimed at maintaining peace, public order and security around sensitive locations, Collector Shivam Verma has declared 29 places across the district as silent zones.

The order covers major government and private hospitals, educational institutions and other sensitive locations where a peaceful environment is considered essential.

Hospitals included in the list are MY Hospital, District Hospital, Bhandari Hospital, Bombay Hospital, CHL Hospital, Sri Aurobindo Hospital on Sanwer Road, Mental Hospital in Banganga, Choithram Hospital and Gokuldas Hospital.

Other healthcare facilities designated as silent zones include Chacha Nehru Hospital, Government Dental Hospital, Unique Super Speciality Hospital opposite Dussehra Maidan, BCM Kokilaben Hospital in Nipania, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Hospital in Nandanagar, MTH Hospital near Kothari Market and Apollo Rajshree Hospital.

Jupiter Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital at Dhakkanwala Kuan, Medicare Hospital near Tilak Nagar and Bhagwati Nursing Home near Tilak Nagar have also been included.

Educational institutions covered by the order include Jijamata Girls College at Moti Tabela, SGSITS, Holkar Science College, Sathya Sai School, New Girls Degree College at Qila Maidan, Gujarati College and Christian College.

The DAVV UTD campus area on Khandwa Road has also been brought under the silent-zone category.

Tilak Nagar Public School, Krishna Public School and Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Tilak Nagar are among the schools included in the list.

The administration said the move is intended to ensure a calm and orderly environment around hospitals, schools, colleges and other important public locations.