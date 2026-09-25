X-Ray Breakdown Hits Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital Patients In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Patients visiting Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH), one of the state's largest government hospitals, are facing difficulties after both digital X-ray machines in the new OPD stopped functioning.

Around 200 to 250 patients undergo X-ray examinations at MYH daily. The new OPD has two X-ray machines, while the old building has three operational digital machines. One machine in the new OPD has been non-functional for nearly eight months, while the second has also stopped working, leaving the facility dependent on a portable X-ray machine mainly used for chest examinations.

The portable machine earlier operated in the OPD only until 2 pm, but its working hours have now been extended until evening due to the patient load. Those requiring other types of X-rays are being referred to the old building.

Patients said the situation was particularly difficult for elderly, disabled and seriously ill people. Ramashankar Upadhyay, who suffered swelling in his leg after a fall, said he had been moving around the hospital since morning for an X-ray because the machine was not working.

Uma Bai, who brought her daughter for an X-ray, said they were sent from the new OPD to the old building. Her daughter was unable to walk and had to be shifted in a wheelchair.

MYH Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said the X-ray tube of one machine had developed a fault and replacement could take 15 to 20 days. The other machine is also out of service due to a damaged part.

To ease the situation, the hospital plans to shift a machine from the chest ward and operate it manually for X-ray examinations until repairs are completed.