Rahul Gandhi’s Indore Event Sparks Youth Congress Pass Row, Sweety Patil Questions Arrangements | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A row has erupted within the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress over the distribution of entry passes for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme held in Indore on Sep 19.

Youth Congress State Vice President Sweety Patil alleged that despite being an office-bearer, she had to struggle for hours to get a pass.

The issue triggered a heated exchange in a Youth Congress WhatsApp group, with several office-bearers questioning the arrangements.

Some members suggested approaching the national president and holding a press conference if their concerns were not addressed. The group's settings were subsequently changed to allow only administrators to post messages.

'Wrong People Were Allowed Inside'

In a social media post, Patil alleged that "criminals and wrong people" were allowed inside the auditorium while party workers were denied passes.

Patil also questioned the functioning of State Youth Congress President Yash Ghanghoria, alleging that this was the fifth time she had faced such treatment.

She said she had informed office-bearers a day earlier that she was unwell and sought clarity on the pass arrangements but received a pass only around 5 pm.

Patil said she was later told that the person carrying the passes was at a hotel, forcing her to go there before reaching the venue amid heavy crowds.

She also questioned the responsibilities of the state president and in-charge, saying they should step aside if they could not manage the arrangements.

Ghanghoria Denies Knowledge

Responding to the allegations, Ghanghoria said he was unaware of the matter or the messages circulated in the group. "I have no information about any such matter. I am not aware of who wrote what," he said.