World Tribal Day: Thousands Join Rallies Across MP, Raise Voice For Rights | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands gathered at Tanki Ground under Tribal Development Council state vice president Mahesh Patel, who raised issues of water, forest, land and reservation.

Jobat MLA Sena Patel addressed the gathering on constitutional rights and expressed concern over violence against job-seeking tribal children.

Leaders Gajanand Brahmane, Bhim Singh Masania, Angar Singh Chauhan and Nitesh Alawa also spoke as the community resolved to work for education, employment and cultural preservation.

Later, a large rally with 15 to 20 DJs proceeded to Tantiya Mama Square to garland his statue. Youth Congress district president Pushpraj Patel, Kailash Chauhan, Vikram, and sarpanchs of Khumala and Jhamarala attended.

Sendhwa: Thousands of tribal community members, youth and women gathered for a grand rally on World Tribal Day under Sendhwa MLA Montu Solanki, raising slogans on water, forest, land, education, employment and women's rights.

Solanki earlier garlanded statues of Birsa Munda and Khajya Nayak at Chachariya and Madgaon before leading the rally. He termed Aug 9 a day to remember tribal history and struggles.

District Panchayat Member Rajkala Montu Solanki spoke on women's empowerment. Other speakers addressed forest rights, dowry, corruption and labour exploitation.

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Bhikangaon: A massive rally saw over 10,000 people from more than 10 villages march with slogans "Amu Akha Ek Chhe" and "One arrow, one bow, tribals are same."

District president Sardar Rawat called for unity and environmental conservation, and over 2,000 saplings were distributed. Mastram Chauhan, Suresh Mujalde, Mukesh Bamnia and Sarpanch Gudiya Patel were present.

Ratlam: A massive tribal rally marked International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples here on Sunday. The rally began from Bajna bus stand to Kalika Mata Temple amid chants of "Jai Johar."

Traditional attire, drums and DJ vehicles bearing President Draupadi Murmu's images marked the celebration, with welcome stages and flower showers along the route.

The tradition dates back to former Collector B Chandrashekhar declaring a holiday for the occasion. Police maintained tight security throughout the procession.

Sailana: A huge crowd gathered in the city with five rallies converging from Adwani, Sansar and surrounding areas onto the city's main roads before culminating at the Agricultural Produce Market.

Participants in traditional attire and silver jewellery showcased tribal culture and unity.

Administration maintained tight security, with Tehsildar Manish Jain, SDOP Neelam Baghel, and police in-charge Pinky Akash overseeing arrangements throughout the peaceful event.

Bagh: A massive rally organised by the Tribal Development Council marked World Tribal Day, with thousands of youths dancing to drums and DJ music from Vijay Stambh to Sundar Garden.

Amar Singh Ningwal and JAYS representatives highlighted tribal rights, while Radheshyam Muvel raised concerns over employment and exploitation.

Tribal Development Council president Umang Singar addressed the gathering via live message.

Sanawad: A vibrant rally marked World Tribal Day, with MLA Sachin Birla joining tribal youth in dance. Participants garlanded Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue before the rally moved through the market area to Dussehra Ground.

Sarpanch Chandrapal Singh Sohner welcomed the gathering, while social worker Anil Mansare highlighted village participation. Police in-charge Rameshwar Thakur ensured security throughout the peaceful celebration.

Neemuch: A grand rally organised by the Sarva Adivasi Samaj began from Shabari Ashram and passed through Showroom Square and Fountain Square before reaching the old agricultural produce market.

Participants in traditional attire carried bows and arrows and performed folk dances, chanting "Jai Johar." The event concluded with a public meeting and felicitation of community members.

Kasrawad: The unveiling of revolutionary leader Tantya Mama Bhil’s statue in the Bhil neighbourhood marked the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples here on Monday.

During sapling plantation ceremony, participants pledged to protect trees. A grand tribal rally, organised by tribal organisations, began at Krishi Upaj Mandi and passed through major city routes.

Participants in traditional attire carried bows, arrows, portraits and the tricolour, raised slogans of “Jai Johar” and “Jai Adivasi”. Portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar, Birsa Munda and Tantya Mama Bhil were displayed on a decorated jeep.