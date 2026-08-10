Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Joins Baneshwari Kanwar Yatra Welcome In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand welcome was accorded to the Baneshwari Kanwar Yatra at Vishwanath Dham, run by the Shri Bharatiya Sanskriti Shiksha Sansthan Trust on Sanwer Road.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, MLA Golu Shukla and Mahamandaleshwar Sadhvi Harsha Nand Giri Ji joined hundreds of Kanwar pilgrims at the Dham.

The dignitaries performed a ceremonial puja at the statue of late Swami Shri Balkrishna Yatiji Maharaj and sought his blessings. The Kanwar Yatra was received by Trust members Subhash Goyal, Mukesh Kachholia, Pankaj Mittal and Dhiren Patel.

Hundreds of devotees attended the programme, including Hemant Goyal, Deependra Solanki, Ayush Kachholia, Munna Sethi, Vinod Chandani and Rajendra Agar.

The Kanwar pilgrims were welcomed with traditional sashes and garlands and were served fruits and sweets. The Vishwanath Dham premises remained filled with devotional fervour and enthusiasm throughout the event.

Devotees described the welcome ceremony as a memorable spiritual experience, with the participation of the Union Minister and other dignitaries adding significance to the occasion.