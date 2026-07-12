World Population Day Campaign Launched To Promote Family Planning Awareness | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department on Saturday launched a week-long World Population Day campaign in Indore to raise awareness about family planning, maternal health and birth spacing.

The campaign, being observed from July 11 to July 18, is being conducted as per the Government of India's guidelines.

This year's theme is: "For the Good Health of Mother and Child, It Is Essential to Plan Pregnancy at the Right Time and Maintain Adequate Spacing Between Pregnancies. Prevent Unintended Pregnancies."

The campaign was inaugurated under the guidance of chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, with district health officer Dr Sharad Gupta flagging off an awareness vehicle to spread the message across the district.

Addressing a seminar organised on the occasion, Dr Hasani said population stabilisation is closely linked to the health and well-being of families.

He stressed the importance of appropriate age at marriage, planned pregnancies and maintaining sufficient gaps between two children to reduce health risks for both mothers and infants.

As part of the campaign, awareness rallies, community meetings, counselling sessions, slogan-writing competitions and family planning camps will be organised across blocks and urban zones.

Special focus will be given to postpartum family planning services, including PPIUCD, Antara injectable contraceptives and Chhaya contraceptive pills. Beneficiaries will also be provided a "Basket of Choice" to help them select suitable contraceptive methods according to their needs.