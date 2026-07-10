Indore Police Earn State Honour For Safe Click 2.0 Campaign | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Police Commissionerate has received a state-level honour for its outstanding performance during the Safe Click 2.0 cyber awareness campaign conducted by the state police from June 24 to July 8.

During the campaign, city police organised more than 307 awareness programmes across the city to educate people about cyber safety. The campaign reached over 80 lakh people, including more than 5 lakh citizens, through more than 275 offline events. More than 75 lakh people were reached through social media platforms with the message, "Safe Click, Safe Life."

Awareness activities were held at schools, colleges, residential colonies, banks, hotels, restaurants, malls, markets, religious places, bus stands, railway stations and other public locations. The campaign included lectures, street plays, cultural performances, rallies, marathons, cyber hackathons, poster distribution and cyber safety videos displayed on LED screens.

In recognition of these efforts, director general of police Kailash Makwana presented the Indore Police Commissionerate with a shield and a certificate of appreciation at a state-level programme in Bhopal.

Commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh dedicated the honour to the entire city police team and the citizens of Indore, saying the achievement reflected their collective efforts to promote cyber safety.