World Plastic Surgery Day today: Indore Plastic Surgeons’ Assn to host a dissemination programme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To observe World Plastic Surgery Day on Friday, the Indore Plastic Surgeons’ Association and IMA are organising a special programme in the auditorium of Super Specialty Hospital on July 15. With the aim of providing correct information, making people understand this important discipline of medical science, the programme aims at creating awareness about its usefulness. Programme coordinator Dr Ashwini Dash said that, in this programme, eminent plastic surgeons of the city would give detailed information about the latest technology related to it, its use and benefits.

The plastic surgery market is growing in India at the rate of 30 per cent. Dr Dash said that excellent health facilities are available in the country today. The importance of quality of life, as well as quantity of life, is increasing continuously. India ranks fourth in the field of plastic surgery after the US, Brazil and China. Ten per cent of the plastic surgery patients here are foreigners. In such a situation, the importance of —and demand for—plastic surgery is clearly on the rise.