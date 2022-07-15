Indore: Man jumps in front of train, blames wife, in-laws for act

The deceased |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A man committed suicide by coming in front of a train on Wednesday at Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station area. Before committing suicide, he uploaded a video on social media in which he alleged that his wife and his in-laws were responsible for his death.

According to the GRP police, the deceased Rajesh’s body was sent to the MY Hospital.

Police said that Rajesh had sent a video to his family members before committing suicide. In the video he claimed one Raj, his wife Archana, and his in-laws Santosh Patel and Dilip Patel were responsible for his suicide, but he apportioned the maximum blame on his wife.

Rajesh in the video said that he has two children but he suspected that they are not his. He said that he had asked his wife to undertake a DNA test several times, but each time she refused, which further increased his suspicion.

He said that he found his wife Archana chatting with one Raj and that had upset him.